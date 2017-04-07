California drought officially over, Jerry Brown declares

A deluge of wet weather this winter and unprecedented water conservation prompted Gov. Jerry Brown to end California’s drought emergency on Friday.

Brown said he would maintain water reporting requirements and bans on wasteful practices like watering during or immediately after rains.

“This drought emergency is over, but the next drought could be around the corner,” Brown said in a statement. “Conservation must remain a way of life.”

The drought, which has stretched into its sixth year, is being lifted in every county expect Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Tuolumne, where the Democratic governor says emergency drinking water projects will continue to help address dwindling groundwater supplies. Brown’s Friday order also cancels emergency proclamations from 2014 and other drought-related executive orders issued that year and the next.

Brown said he will keep in place rules designed to spur broader conservation, such as not watering during rain storms and not hosing off sidewalks. He said the state also would continue to address the bark beetle outbreak that has killed millions of trees in drought-stressed forests.

The long-awaited announcement by the governor follows a winter with nearly record setting precipitation. In the northern Sierra, precipitation is twice the historical average. The snowpack is 61 percent above average, with more wet weather expected over the next few days.

Municipal water agencies had chafed under the restrictions, which included mandatory savings of an average of 25 percent compared with 2013. The state relaxed the mandates considerably last year, substituting a system that imposed no restrictions on agencies that could show they had three years’ worth of water in reserve. Nonetheless, the agencies pushed for Brown to end the drought declaration altogether.

Environmental groups and others warned that considerable water problems remain, and the State Water Resources Control Board, the Department of Water Resources and other agencies released a long-term plan called “Making Water Conservation a California Way of Life.”

The plan “is about converting Californians’ response to the drought into an abiding ethic,” said Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources.

“Our water challenges are mounting: climate change is driving more intense droughts and flooding, our groundwater supplies are severely depleted, our population and economy are growing, and pollution threatens drinking water across California,” said former top Brown aide Wade Crowfoot of the nonprofit Water Foundation. “So it would be a tremendous mistake to go back to business as usual. We simply cannot.”