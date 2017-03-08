Fresno Unified approves schools as ‘safe place’ for undocumented students

0:49 Fresno Unified will be a safe place for undocumented students Pause

1:28 Fresno fifth grader is organizing an equality rally for kids

2:01 Fresno City College food pantry helps the hungry

1:02 Valley still in dire need of medical school

0:37 Chief Jerry Dyer on targeting of Fresno police officer

1:51 Activists offer advice for undocumented immigrants

2:12 Fresno State basketball ready to repeat at Mountain West Tournament

0:59 These homemade black bean burgers have local and seasonal toppings

1:35 Mendota beats La Cañada 4-0 in SoCal Regional soccer playoffs