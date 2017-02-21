Fresno County Board of Education urges local districts to support undocumented students

The Fresno County Board of Education has signed a resolution vowing to support undocumented students, and is urging the 32 school districts in the county to do the same.
“Our schools will remain safe and supportive spaces for students and their families, free from intimidation, hostility or violence, including threat of deportation because of participation in the public education system,” says the resolution, signed by Fresno County Superintendent of Schools Jim Yovino last week.
The resolution says that while the county school system complies with subpoenas and court orders, it does not collaborate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
“We maintain our commitment to remaining nonpartisan on politics, however, we want to respond to the fear and anxiety some students are currently experiencing,” the resolution states. “All students should be able to access their education without fear or limitation on the possibilities for the future, in an environment that encourages them to realize their dreams. We will do everything we can to remove limitations and to nurture and prepare our students to thrive in a changing world.”
Schools across the state and country have made similar proclamations, but it’s unclear if Fresno Unified – California’s fourth-largest district – will do the same.
State Superintendent Tom Torlakson urged districts in December to become “safe havens” in light of uncertainty surrounding immigration policies since the election of President Trump. Fresno Unified is set to take up the issue next month, but school board president Brooke Ashjian – a vocal supporter of Trump – has voiced his concerns about such a resolution.
“The school system has no business being in the immigration business. That’s not our business. This is not our fight,” Ashjian said to The Bee’s editorial board earlier this month.
Samuel Molina, state director of Mi Familia Vota, has led a petition calling for Fresno Unified to stand by laws that forbid ICE from entering schools without a superintendent’s permission, and to keep data about students’ legal status confidential. The petition says the presidential election “resulted in thousands of students and families in Fresno expressing fear, sadness and concerns for student safety, heightened because of intolerant rhetoric.”
Molina said he will join other advocates to urge Fresno Unified to sign a similar resolution at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
“At this time, we’re very optimistic,” he said Tuesday. “We have school board members that we know support us and our community, so we’re looking forward to it getting passed.”
