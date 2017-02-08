Immigration advocates urge Fresno Unified to make schools safe havens

Parents and student advocates asked the Fresno Unified School District trustees Wednesday night to make schools “safe havens” for students and their parents.
“We want to make sure that we make a stand,” said Stacy Williams. “We want to urge the board to adopt a resolution that is strong for the safety of our students.”
Some California schools have declared themselves safe havens. Fresno Unified trustees are scheduled to take up the issue for discussion in March.
Luis Ojeda, representing Californians for Justice, said students need to know that when they go to school they are safe.
“They should not be thinking about if they are going to be deported or if their parents are going to be deported,” he said.
Children’s advocate Gloria Hernandez said children are stressed. She asked trustees to include parents and people from the community on a safe haven committee.
State Superintendent Tom Torlakson has urged school districts to declare themselves safe havens and to remind families about existing laws that protect students’ records from questions about immigration status.
Schools must verify students’ ages and residencies but they have flexibility in what documents are used that pertain to immigration status. No records can be released to law enforcement without parental permission, a court order or subpoena.
And Torlakson has said schools should not collect or maintain any documents pertaining to immigration status.
Last month, about 200 people signed onto a petition calling for Fresno Unified to declare itself a save haven district to protect undocumented students amid concerns about federal immigration policies.
The petition, drafted by Mi Familia Vota, a Latino advocacy group, calls for the district to stand by laws that forbid Immigration and Customs Enforcement from entering schools without a superintendent’s permission, and to keep data about students’ legal status confidential. The resolution also calls for the district to host a “day of understanding” to promote tolerance.
Barbara Anderson: 559-441-6310, @beehealthwriter
