Fresno Unified proposes detailed plan to protect undocumented students

A resolution proposed by Fresno Unified on Wednesday vows to protect undocumented students "to the fullest extent allowed by law."
The "safe place" resolution says the district will not participate in any immigration enforcement activities, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will not be allowed to enter schools without complying with legal requirements.
The district will not release a student to ICE agents without the consent of their parent. School resource officers also will not enforce violations of immigration law.
"Children have little control over their immigration status and the denial of a public education inflicts long term harm on the child and society itself," the resolution states.
Fresno Unified trustees stood alongside community and Latino advocates at Roosevelt High on Wednesday, saying the resolution is merely an affirmation of policies already in place, but still is necessary.
"This resolution provides our students and families appropriate supports and assurance for their safety," Trustee Claudia Cazares said.
The school board will vote on whether to pass the resolution at a meeting next week.
