Deportation fears could be to blame for declining college applicants

1:47 Clovis North English Teacher dances after return from Ellen show appearance Pause

1:10 Oroville Dam shuts down main spillway, crews begin damage assessment

0:46 Murder in downtown Fresno

2:30 China Peak's Adaptive Sports Center provides winter fun for those with disabilities

2:03 What's the secret to the pork belly craze in Clovis?

1:47 Sights and sounds of the 20th annual Mardi Gras Parade

1:51 Wild finish to Fresno State baseball series finale vs. UC Riverside

1:41 Neighbor explains what she heard at Ripon officer-involved shooting

1:57 7 planets orbiting nearby star could hold life