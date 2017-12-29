Suspected of Christmas Day murder, he was caught by police at a veterans hospital

More Videos

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Pause
Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

It takes only five minutes to view every phase of the moon for 2018. Have fun. 5:01

It takes only five minutes to view every phase of the moon for 2018. Have fun.

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial 0:38

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

A ride on a thoroughbred 1:55

A ride on a thoroughbred

  • Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified

    Madera police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Madera man and Army veteran on the run who is suspected of killing his friend in the early hours of Christmas morning.

Madera police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Madera man and Army veteran on the run who is suspected of killing his friend in the early hours of Christmas morning. Brianna Calix The Fresno Bee
Madera police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Madera man and Army veteran on the run who is suspected of killing his friend in the early hours of Christmas morning. Brianna Calix The Fresno Bee

Crime

Suspected of Christmas Day murder, he was caught by police at a veterans hospital

By Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado

cdelgado@fresnobee.com

December 29, 2017 10:01 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

The man accused of killing a father in Madera on Christmas Day was arrested on Friday, according to Madera police.

Anthony Barnett, 50, was found at the Veterans Affairs Central California Health Care System hospital in central Fresno. It’s unclear when he showed up at that location, but police there held Barnett while Madera police were notified and arrived to arrest him, according to information provided on Facebook by the department.

suspect1 (2)
Anthony Barnett, 50, is arrested Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 in connection with the murder of a man on Christmas Day in Madera.
Madera Police Department

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Barnett is accused of shooting and killing Estevanico Goldsmith, 45, who lives in Vallejo and worked in Eureka. Police said he had taken two days off work to visit his daughter in Madera for her 11th birthday, which was to be celebrated on Christmas Day. The day before, police said, Goldsmith dropped his two adult sons off at a family member’s home before going to a friend’s house on Clinton Street in Madera. Police found him dead with gunshot wounds about 4:30 a.m. Christmas morning.

Police said the shooting happened during a domino game. They said a fight broke out in the backyard of a home and several people intervened to break it up. Barnett then went to his car to get a gun and returned to allegedly shoot at Goldsmith multiple times, killing him.

According to police, Barnett has two previous convictions of carrying a loaded gun in public from 1996 and 2001 and was banned from carrying a gun. After the Christmas Day killing, Madera police issued a statewide alert asking law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Barnett. Earlier in the week, Madera Police Cmdr. Giachino Chiaramonte said Barnett was wanted on a $1 million warrant related to Goldsmith’s murder.

Barnett is an Army veteran and he previously has worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Madera. Police had also searched his apartment and vehicle, where they found guns and ammunition. It was unclear if the weapon used in the shooting was found by police Friday.

Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger 1:11

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

Pause
Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:33

Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified 1:42

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:16

Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera

It takes only five minutes to view every phase of the moon for 2018. Have fun. 5:01

It takes only five minutes to view every phase of the moon for 2018. Have fun.

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000 0:36

Jockey falls off horse, costing bettor $571,000

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 1:29

The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe 0:52

Smoky skies, stagnant air means Valley air is unfit to breathe

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial 0:38

They're the ones in the 'Doers' of Chevron commercial

A ride on a thoroughbred 1:55

A ride on a thoroughbred

  • Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

    Surveillance video shows a slender woman wearing a San Jose State hooded sweatshirt waiting for the driver of a red car to enter the Tower Market on Van Ness Avenue. She approaches the car and grabs the elderly passenger's purse. Unable to take the purse, the suspect reaches into the purse and takes the woman's wallet. The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect, who was described as a young black woman, 35 to 45 years old. You can call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

Robber waits for driver to leave; snatches purse from passenger

View More Video