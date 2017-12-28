Madera police ask Christmas Day murder suspect to turn himself in, seek public’s help

More Videos 1:42 Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified Pause 1:33 Brawl breaks out at concert during Hmong celebration at fairgrounds 1:06 Sheriff sounds off about random shootings on rural Valley roads 2:09 How is a crime classified as ‘domestic terrorism’? 0:16 Ultimate Garages burglary caught on camera 0:52 Fresno drivers are bad, survey says 0:36 Shooting in central Fresno 0:55 Japanese grilling, fine spirits and more at new Tamari Robatayaki & Whisky Bar 1:29 The last Native American village in Yosemite Valley was razed decades ago. Now they're bringing it back 0:43 Highlights, postgame reaction as Fresno State drops Mountain West basketball opener Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Madera Christmas Day murder suspect identified Madera police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Madera man and Army veteran on the run who is suspected of killing his friend in the early hours of Christmas morning. Madera police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Madera man and Army veteran on the run who is suspected of killing his friend in the early hours of Christmas morning. Brianna Calix The Fresno Bee

