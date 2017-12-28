Madera police ask Christmas Day murder suspect to turn himself in, seek public’s help

Madera police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Madera man and Army veteran on the run who is suspected of killing his friend Estevanico Goldsmith in the early hours of Christmas morning.
Anthony Barnett, 50, should be considered armed and dangerous and is wanted on a $1 million warrant in Goldsmith’s murder, Madera police Cmdr. Giachino Chiaramonte said during a news conference on Thursday. Police also released additional details about what led up to the slaying.
Barnett, who previously worked with the U.S. Postal Service in Madera, has not been seen by family members since the shooting. Police searched his apartment and vehicle and found several guns and ammunition. The gun used in the shooting is missing.
“We’re asking, if he’s watching or sees this news clip, to turn himself in,” Chiaramonte said. “Law enforcement is actively searching for him. … We will not stop until we have located him.”
Goldsmith, 45, who lives in Vallejo and was working in Eureka, was described by family as a dedicated father and a deacon at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Goldsmith took two days off work to visit his daughter in Madera for her 11th birthday, which was to be celebrated on Christmas.
On Christmas Eve, he dropped his two adult sons off at a family member’s home before going to a friend’s house on Clinton Street.
There, a group of people gathered to play dominoes and drink alcohol, Chiaramonte said. During the domino game, a fight broke out in the backyard and several people intervened to break it up.
Barnett then went to his car to get a gun and returned, fatally shooting Goldsmith multiple times. Chiaramonte declined to say how many times Goldsmith was shot.
“It was not a single gunshot wound that caused his death,” he said.
Barnett has two previous convictions of carrying a loaded gun in public from 1996 and 2001, and was therefore banned from carrying a gun.
Madera police have issued a statewide “be on the lookout” alert to law enforcement agencies for Barnett. Investigators also hope witnesses will come forward with additional information.
Barnett is described as a black man standing 5 foot, 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Goldsmith’s death was the fourth homicide in Madera this year and the second this month. Police last week arrested a 21-year-old gang member suspected of killing 16-year-old Isaiah McGuire, who investigators say was in the same gang as the suspect.
“We at Madera Police Department are having a second round of trying to console victims who have lost family members during what’s supposed to be a positive time, a happy time, with the holidays and Christmas,” Chiaramonte said. “We want to send out condolences to the family. There is no tougher time than losing a family member, especially when there should be a time of joy and family gatherings.”
Police typically see a spike in crime during the holiday season in November and December as families gather and issues arise and people hold parties that include drugs and alcohol, Chiaramonte said.
Chiaramonte also had a message for the community: “We’ve had a lot of hurt, a lot of issues that have occurred in our community. This does not mark who we are. We are better than this. We will get through this time and still show what our great community of Madera has to offer. Don’t let this time shine badly on our city. There’s so many good things happening in our city in Madera, but at this time we want to send our condolences to that family who is missing a loved one.”
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix
