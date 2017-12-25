Madera shooting report leads to dead man on Christmas Day

Madera police are investigating an apparent Christmas Day murder mystery after a man was found dead in the city.
The man’s family was being notified of the death and his name was not released. Officers were first dispatched to a shooting report at 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Clinton Street before the man was found dead.
No other details were released. The department said detectives are actively investigating the apparent homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police 559-675-4220.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
