A father and church deacon was killed on Christmas. Police seek ‘person of interest’

Estevanico Goldsmith took two days off from his construction job in Northern California to be with his daughter in Madera for her birthday, which was to be celebrated on Christmas.
But before the birthday and holiday festivities began, Goldsmith, 45, was found by police fatally shot about 4:30 a.m. Christmas morning.
His family was left to mourn instead of celebrate. He left behind three children.
“This is all really unbelievable to most of us,” said Randolph Belle, Goldsmith’s older cousin with whom he grew up. “This is all baffling just because he was either working, with his family or at church, as far as I know. I don’t think there was any time left to be into any kind of activity that would warrant something like this.
“He’s just a good dude. Everybody knew him as a good dude, a free spirit and a father,” Belle said.
Madera police Sgt. Mark Trukki said Goldsmith was dead when police arrived to the scene on Clinton Street, east of Highway 99 and south of Highway 145. Investigators learned Goldsmith was involved in an argument before he was shot and are seeking the other person involved. They have not released the name of the that man and are calling him a “person of interest” in the case. The case is not gang-related, Trukki said.
Belle said the family was told Goldsmith made a sarcastic comment, and the man went to his car and got a gun and fired at Goldsmith multiple times.
“Obviously anytime anybody loses their life it’s sad,” Trukki said. “When you’re a family trying to enjoy the day and you wake up to something like this, it’s very sad.”
Goldsmith grew up in San Francisco with Belle and another cousin. Belle remembers Goldsmith taking the stage in the living room, equipped with a spoon for a microphone, belting songs from The Jackson 5.
“He was more than willing to entertain us,” Belle said.
Goldsmith moved to Madera about 15 years ago, following his two sons, said Sonee Neely, his ex-wife. Goldsmith and Neely have a daughter together who they co-parented.
“He loved his kids,” Neely said. “He would do anything and everything for them.”
That included finding jobs for his sons. Goldsmith was working in Eureka with his sons, ages 18 and 21. He was saving money so he could provide a place to live for his sons and send them to school, Neely said.
“He wasn’t perfect, but he had a very good heart,” she said.
Neely last saw Goldsmith on Sunday at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where Goldsmith played the drums and was a deacon.
“He just got paid, and he gave money to my niece and my nephew,” she said. “He was handing out money, telling everyone Merry Christmas.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Madera Police Detective Brian Majors at 559-675-4237 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867 (STOP). Callers can remain anonymous.
Brianna Calix: 559-441-6166, @BriannaCalix
