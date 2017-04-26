Kori Ali Muhammad charged with 3 murder counts for Fresno shooting spree

2:09 Detectives seek suspect who stole copper wire from Central West High Pause

1:16 Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says

1:07 Motel 6 shooting victim Carl Williams remembered

0:27 Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer

2:13 Witness describes watching Fresno shooting victim take his last breath

0:17 Office workers evacuate after downtown Fresno shooting

0:37 Memorial of candles and flowers grows after Fresno triple homicide

2:26 Shooting spree suspect Kori Muhammad a 'callous' killer, police Chief Dyer says

26:35 Chief Dyer: Shooting of Dylan Noble was 'justified'