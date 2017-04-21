Fresno shooting spree: ‘Let black people go!’ Kori Muhammad yells in court

A Fresno County judge on Friday ordered a psychiatric evaluation for suspect shooting-spree killer Kori Ali Muhammad, who entered the courtroom yelling, “Let black people go!”
Muhammad made his first Fresno County Superior Court appearance Friday since the deadly shootings of the past week, but the proceedings were suspended after the defendant’s outburst. He also yelled, “Black people need reparations.”
A criminal complaint accuses Muhammad of murder in the April 13 shooting death of motel security guard Carl Allen Williams III. He also is accused of the attempted murder that night of security guard Oscar Menjivar.
Police say Muhammad was the gunman in a shooting rampage Tuesday morning in central Fresno that left three men dead.
If convicted of the murder charge, Muhammad, 39, faces life in prison.
Muhammad, 39, is being held in the Fresno County Jail without bail.
Police continue to investigate the murders of Zackary David Randalls, 34, of Clovis; Mark James Gassett, 37, of Fresno; and David Martin Jackson, 58, of Fresno in this week’s shooting spree. Once police hand over investigative reporters, the District Attorney’s Office will review them to determine what charges to file.
Police Chief Jerry Dyer has said the four killings were fueled by Muhammad’s hatred of white people. Muhammad is black. All of the murder victims were white.
Court records say Muhammad has several aliases, including Kori McWallace, Kori Taylor, Corey Allen Taylor and Cory Allen Muhammad. He grew up in Fresno, but later moved to Sacramento where he racked up nine criminal cases in Sacramento Superior Court between 1997 and 2004, including a gun conviction, online records indicate. His criminal record also includes making criminal threats, forgery, false imprisonment and driving under the influence, online records state.
In October 2006, he was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty in U.S. District Court in Fresno to possession with the intent to distribute crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He released from prison in September 2001 and placed on supervised release.
He completed supervised release in September last year, court records say.
