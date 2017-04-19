Fresno mayor, Billy Graham’s son, Ann Coulter, others react on Twitter to killing spree

On social media, reaction to Tuesday’s fatal shooting of three men in Fresno was swift and emotional. People reached out to the community, the victims’ families, and to law enforcement. Many questioned by motives of suspected gunman Kori Ali Muhammad, who police say targeted white people.
A truly sad day today in Fresno. Here is my statement on today’s shooting in central Fresno https://t.co/31uNER42wI— Lee Brand (@MayorLeeBrand) April 18, 2017
I love the city of Fresno and will forever! I'm so sad to hear what happened there. Stay strong Fresno! Praying for you!— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 18, 2017
Our thoughts & prayers are with the Fresno shooting victims, their families & the first responders, @FresnoPolice & @CityofFresno.— Clovis Police (@ClovisPolice_CA) April 19, 2017
Join me in praying for the families of 3 shooting victims killed in cold blood in Fresno today by a gunman who shouted "Allahu Akhbar."— Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) April 18, 2017
Franklin Graham is the son of the late evangelist Billy Graham and president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.
The thoughts and prayers of Mercedians are with all Fresnans today. #Merced #Fresno @MayorLeeBrand— Mike Murphy (@MercedMayor) April 19, 2017
Mike Murphy is the mayor of Merced.
My heart and prayers go to those affected by the downtown Fresno shootings. Stay safe, friends.— alen ramirez (@a_ramirez23) April 18, 2017
Hello, media? Report: Suspect in Fresno shooting spree that killed 3 shouts 'Allahu Akbar' when arrested - https://t.co/ZEUqM1wetA— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 18, 2017
We need to stand with our Muslim brothers and sisters. Don't let a man with mental health issues cause division. #Fresno— Sergio Cortes (@surgecortes) April 18, 2017
Why is there so much violence lately? We just discovered new planets that could be habitable one day. LET'S WORK TOGETHER #Fresno #Cleveland— Gaspar Prouvé (@GasparProuve) April 19, 2017
when a— Tim Neufeld (@timneufeld) April 19, 2017
black
Muslim
male
kills a
white
man
outside of a
Catholic charity
in a
Hispanic
hood
none of those labels matter
pain
fear#fresno
