Raiders QB Derek Carr tweets on Fresno shooting: ‘Stay strong Fresno!’

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spent much of his childhood and then his initial adult years in Fresno.
The former Fresno State star remains heavily involved with the community.
I love the city of Fresno and will forever! I'm so sad to hear what happened there. Stay strong Fresno! Praying for you!— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) April 18, 2017
So it was no surprise that when Carr heard of the downtown Fresno shooting that left three people dead Tuesday, he took to Twitter to show sadness and love for the city.
“I love the city of Fresno and will forever! I’m so sad to hear what happened there. Stay strong Fresno! Praying for you!,” Carr tweeted.
Fresno police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, who also is suspected in Thursday’s fatal shooting of a security guard outside Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno Thursday.
Carr’s other brother Darren sent his prayers as did Fresno hip-hop recording artist Fashawn.
Prayers for Fresno, Ca.... unbelievable.— Darren Carr (@DCarr75) April 18, 2017
A prayer for peace in the city.— Fashawn (@fashawn) April 18, 2017
