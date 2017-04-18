Crime

April 18, 2017 3:39 PM

Raiders QB Derek Carr tweets on Fresno shooting: ‘Stay strong Fresno!’

By Anthony Galaviz

agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr spent much of his childhood and then his initial adult years in Fresno.

The former Fresno State star remains heavily involved with the community.

So it was no surprise that when Carr heard of the downtown Fresno shooting that left three people dead Tuesday, he took to Twitter to show sadness and love for the city.

“I love the city of Fresno and will forever! I’m so sad to hear what happened there. Stay strong Fresno! Praying for you!,” Carr tweeted.

Fresno police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Kori Ali Muhammad, who also is suspected in Thursday’s fatal shooting of a security guard outside Motel 6 on Blackstone Avenue in central Fresno Thursday.

Carr’s other brother Darren sent his prayers as did Fresno hip-hop recording artist Fashawn.

Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Office workers evacuate after downtown Fresno shooting

Office workers evacuate after downtown Fresno shooting 0:17

Office workers evacuate after downtown Fresno shooting
Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer 0:27

Three shot, killed in Fresno; suspect in custody, believed to be Motel 6 killer
Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says 1:16

Catholic Charities shooting suspect fired at random, witness says

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos