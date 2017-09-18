What you’ll find inside Fresno’s Hustler Hollywood – mega masturbator doll and all

Fishnet bodysuits, massage oils, feather boas and risque items such as “stimulating panties” were all for sale on Monday at the newly-opened Hustler Hollywood store in central Fresno.
The store opened at 10 a.m. to a handful of people waiting outside, and a steady flow of curious customers streamed in through the afternoon.
We're happy to announce that our brand new #Fresno location is open today! Stop by and see us at 333 E. Shaw Ave. in #FresnoCA! pic.twitter.com/d5np4Lnl4w— Hustler Hollywood (@HustlerStores) September 18, 2017
The controversial store, which took over the former Silver Dollar Hofbrau building at 333 E. Shaw Ave., has a new look with fresh paint, pillars in the front, crisp green grass and a blazing red neon Hustler sign.
The city of Fresno paid Hustler $15,000 after it tried to block Hustler from moving into the location by changing city code and Hustler sued, citing the city violated its First Amendment rights.
The store’s grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 30, complete with a visit from Hustler magazine creator Larry Flynt.
Monday afternoon, three friends wandered into the store to see what all the fuss was about. Christian Ruiz, Eva Santana and Maria Arrezola, all in their 20s, were curious to see what the store offered.
“We wanted to check it out and see what the big commotion was all about,” said Ruiz, who has followed the news about the store.
“We understand our generation is more open,” Arrezola said. “But we respect others’ opinions.”
Ruiz and Santana wanted to get a feel for Arrezola’s style since she’s engaged and planning a wedding: “I want to surprise my future husband,” Arrezola said.
The trio were familiar with the Hustler brand and knew what to expect, but Arrezola was still surprised to see the “extreme mega masturbator” doll.
The store advertises its merchandise as lingerie, gifts and novelties, and you’ll find plenty of that inside.
The lingerie includes bras and panties, but you can also buy a jewel-studded bra and sea shell pasties. If you miss the sort of sexy lingerie found in the closed Fashion Fair store Frederick’s of Hollywood, Hustler might be a welcome alternative. And, the store sells lingerie in extended sizes.
Plan on hosting a bachelorette night soon? The store carries penis-shaped ice trays and straws, lots of “bride” gear and racy gag gifts and games.
Looking for a sexy Halloween costume? They have Wonder Woman, bunnies and escaped convicts.
On the right side of the store, beyond a wall depicting a barely-clothed, brunette vixen, you’ll find the sex toys not for the faint of heart. Along with bondage and S&M accessories, there are DVDs and glass pipes and bongs.
Not everything in the store is sexy. The store sells ornate masquerade masks and soft fur collars for those who are looking to get their glam on. The store also carries merchandise bearing the Hustler brand, such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats.
And, you can’t leave without an Ellen DeGeneres magnet with an appropriate quote: “Accept who you are, unless you’re a serial killer.”
