In an October 2003 file photo, Hustler magazine publisher Larry Flynt talks to reporters as he arrives to cast his vote in the California gubernatorial recall election. Flynt was a candidate. He is scheduled to appear this month at the grand opening of a Hustler Hollywood boutique in Fresno. RENE MACURA Associated Press file

Business

This sexy-stuff store is bringing Hustler publisher Larry Flynt to Fresno

By Jody Murray

jmurray@fresnobee.com

September 11, 2017 9:00 AM

Hustler magazine creator and pornography magnate Larry Flynt is scheduled to appear this month at a grand-opening event for the Hustler Hollywood boutique in Fresno.

According to a release from Flynt Management Group, which owns the chain of stores, the event will begin at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at the boutique, described as “a sophisticated shopping experience for the sexually curious.” It is located on Shaw Avenue next to the Highway 41 north off-ramp in a building that for more than 35 years housed the Silver Dollar Hofbrau.

Construction crews working for Hustler Hollywood add a coat of paint to the exterior of the old Silver Dollar Hofbrau building on Shaw Avenue while remodeling work inside progresses.

John Walker The Fresno Bee

Flynt will greet people and sign autographs at the Fresno boutique, a Flynt Management Group spokeswoman said Monday. In March 2016, Flynt attended the grand opening of a Hustler Hollywood in Bakersfield.

Company officials said the store will have a soft opening before the official one, but that date is still being determined.

Aside from the magazine, which is heavy on politics and pornographic photos of women, Flynt has made headlines for fighting several high-profile legal battles over obscenity and the First Amendment. One case went to the Supreme Court and was featured in the film “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” with Woody Harrelson in the title role.

Flynt Management Group announced plans for the Fresno boutique in spring 2016. The city of Fresno pushed back, saying the store violated its zoning code. A legal battle ensued, resulting in a settlement in which the city agreed to pay Hustler Hollywood $15,000 for attorney fees. And construction was back on track.

Jody Murray: 559-441-6367, @jmurray59

