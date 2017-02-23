Hustler sues Fresno, says city changed rules to stop it from opening adult store

1:20 Fresno County sheriff deputies chase down man who wouldn't pull over Pause

0:34 Released water roars from a Millerton Lake filled by recent storms

2:10 JePahl White says living in West Fresno created serious health issues for him and his family

1:37 Fresno Mayor Lee Brand and sanctuary city status

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

0:59 Faith in Fresno focuses on immigration at Presidents Day rally

0:24 Multiple vehicle crashes on Highway 198