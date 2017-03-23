Clovis protesters want Devin Nunes to reject Affordable Care Act repeal law

More than three dozen people gathered outside the office of Rep. Devin Nunes in Clovis on Thursday, urging him to reject legislation that would end the Affordable Care Act.
Kate Connor, 40, organized the protest as part of the Courage Campaign. She said similar protests were being held in six other districts in the state.
The protest was organized on the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, and also on the day it was supposed to be repealed.
Legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act was short in votes Thursday. President Donald Trump demanded a make-or-break vote on health care and said if the Affordable Care Act is not repealed Friday, it will stay.
That would sit well with the protesters who on Thursday chanted “Don’t take away the ACA,” and “Hands off our health care.”
One woman showed up to the protest dressed as a grim reaper with “24 million” written on a scythe. A man showed up dressed in a bloody hospital gown and held a sign that read: “24 million lose coverage under Trumpcare.”
The Congressional Budget Office reported Thursday the updated legislation to replace the Affordable Care Act would leave 14 million people without health insurance next year and 24 million without coverage in 2026 – the same as the original bill.
“The death of the (Affordable Care Act) equals the death of (Nunes’) constituents,” Connor said.
Connor added that the repeal of the Affordable Care Act would leave many in Fresno County without health care and it would impact the economy. She said she hopes the protest will lead to a response from Nunes, who last month drew criticism along with other state lawmakers who did not hold town hall meetings with constituents during the congressional recess.
“This is how we have to communicate with our representative because he won’t communicate with us,” Connor said.
McClatchy DC reporter Tony Pugh and the Associated Press contributed to this report. Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
