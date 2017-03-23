Clovis protesters want Devin Nunes to reject Affordable Care Act repeal law

1:26 Valley doctors explain how to improve U.S. health care Pause

3:21 Nunes gives update on House surveillance probe

0:56 Fear, anger over proposed changes to health-care law

0:54 Free tacos handed out to Fresno homeless

1:06 Fresno hearing shows concerns over proposed health-care plan

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:31 Knife fight in Central Fresno sends man to the hospital

1:19 Gov. Jerry Brown calls Republicans' health care bill 'dangerous'

1:06 New Vallarta Supermarket offers an array of choices