Residents to hold candlelight vigils for “missing” Reps. Nunes, Valadao

Residents plan to gather in Visalia and Tulare Thursday to hold candlelight vigils at the offices of Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, and Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford. Their criticism: The lawmakers are not hosting town hall meetings during the congressional recess this week.
Other Republican representatives, such as Roseville’s Tom McClintock, have convened such gatherings, which were used by some to air grievances against both Congress and President Donald Trump’s administration.
The events are part of a series planned by the Courage Campaign, described on its website as an online community working to create a more progressive California. The first will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Valadao’s Hanford office, 101 North Irwin St., Suite 110B. The second will be at Nunes’ Tulare office at the corner of M Street and Kennedy Avenue. Similar vigils will be held at five other California representatives’ offices.
According to a news release, constituents are concerned about what the congressmen will do to help immigrant families and safeguard health-care coverage.
To push the point of the protest, the Courage Campaign created “missing” posters of the Nunes and several others.
Nunes and Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield came under fire Tuesday night at a GOP fundraiser, where more than 100 protestors met the two leading Republicans with calls for action. Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and a member of the Trump transition team, has also been criticized for not investigating the leaks of sensitive information from the White House to outside countries. On Friday, Nunes wrote a letter asking the Federal Bureau of Investigation to look into the release of classified information.
More than 400 people turned out Tuesday night to address McClintock at the Mariposa Fairgrounds. Constituents on both sides of the aisle lobbed questions, statements, boos and cheers, but the event was largely peaceful apart from the slashing of several vehicles’ tires in the parking lot.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments