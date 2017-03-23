Trump demands Friday vote on health care bill despite uncertainty in GOP caucus

1:19 Gov. Jerry Brown calls Republicans' health care bill 'dangerous' Pause

3:21 Nunes gives update on House surveillance probe

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:52 Anti-Trump protesters rally in West Palm Beach

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:26 Valley doctors explain how to improve U.S. health care

2:03 You Matter Day inspires students to make a difference

1:58 Bernice Short wins Sam’s Club grand prize in national contest: a 2017 Ford Mustang

1:31 Knife fight in Central Fresno sends man to the hospital