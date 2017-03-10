Ulta Beauty officially picks Fresno for distribution center that would employ hundreds

Ulta Beauty has officially chosen Fresno as the location of a huge distribution center that, at full strength, could employ 1,000 people, the company and city announced Friday morning.
The 670,000-square-foot distribution center would have an initial workforce of 542. The building at would be at the northeast corner of East and Central avenues.
Other Valley sites that were considered by the company were Visalia and Bakersfield, as well as possible locations in Utah and western Nevada.
This story will be updated.
