Local

March 10, 2017 9:08 AM

Ulta Beauty officially picks Fresno for distribution center that would employ hundreds

The Fresno Bee

Ulta Beauty has officially chosen Fresno as the location of a huge distribution center that, at full strength, could employ 1,000 people, the company and city announced Friday morning.

The 670,000-square-foot distribution center would have an initial workforce of 542. The building at would be at the northeast corner of East and Central avenues.

Other Valley sites that were considered by the company were Visalia and Bakersfield, as well as possible locations in Utah and western Nevada.

This story will be updated.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Over 4,500 kids descend on Fresno State for Annual Peach Blossom Festival

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos