Wild storm front leaves behind impressive Sierra rainfall totals

The Central San Joaquin Valley and neighboring High Sierra were enjoying a brief respite from a series of Pacific Storms that roared through the region Tuesday, leaving behind rainfall totals close to seasonal totals, along with storm damage in some areas.
Some of the eye-popping totals recorded in the past 48 hours included .6.60 inches in Dinkey Creek; 5.39 inches at Wishon Dam; 3.91 inches at Grant Grove; and 4.44 inches at Tamarack Summit. The totals on the flatlands were less impressive, with Clovis receiving .24 inches; Madera and Tulare .35 inches; and Friant Dam .60 inches. However, the rainfall total for Fresno was left at 10.53 inches, within an inch of the seasonal normal of 11.5 inches. The numbers for Madera were 10.15 inches compared to a normal of 12.02; and Merced, 11.28 with a normal of 12.5 inches.
Thursday, the National Weather Service forecast rain as early a the afternoon which will strike with increasing intensity through the evening and continue into Friday. Saturday is likely to see diminishing showers. Temperature will also cool, bringing snow as low as 5,000 feet by Friday.
