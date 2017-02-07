Wild weather rolling toward Valley with flood, wind alerts

Hold on for a day of wild weather in the Central San Joaquin Valley as a Pineapple Express rolls through the region.
The National Weather Service is forecasting an inch or more of rain for the Valley floor and possibly triple that amount in higher areas as the tempest strikes the region.
Things get even wilder in the High Sierra, where the weather service said 7 inches could drop on Yosemite Valley and 4 to 5 inches on the Sequoia National Park region.
A flood watch and a wind advisory were issued by the weather service as winds of 15 to 25 m.p.h. and gusts to 35 m.p.h. blow through northern portions of the Valley.
That's a mild breeze compared to the winds in the High Sierra, where gusts from the approaching storm hit 101 m.p.h. at Bear Peak in the eastern Sierra.
Overnight, Fresno received .16 inches of rain, Madera, .18; Merced, .20; Hanford, .38; and Visalia, .30.
