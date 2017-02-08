Earthen dam near Oakhurst endangered by heavy rain hanging in there

An earthen dam on a creek near Oakhurst was in danger of being overcome by swollen waters from Tuesday’s heavy rain. But authorities said Wednesday the dam was hanging in there.
Madera County officials said Tuesday afternoon the dam on the Lewis Fork north of Yosemite Forks might fail. Residents downstream of the Cedar Valley neighborhood were warned to be ready to evacuate. The Lewis Fork flows east of Highway 41, south of Sugar Pine.
On Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said the dam held overnight and water levels were receding. “But we’re not done with the rain, either,” sheriff’s Cmdr. Bill Ward said. “Hard to say at this point what will happen.”
Evacuation warnings were issued for other areas due to storm-related flash flooding. In Cedar Valley, evacuation warnings were issued for residents of Lake Side Drive (south of the fire station), Cedar Place, Deer Run Trail Road and Lazy Oak Drive.
