Two dead in plane crash near Fresno’s Sierra Sky Park

Two people died Monday in the crash of a single-engine airplane that had just taken off from Sierra Sky Park in northwest Fresno.
Wreckage from the plane was visible at the edge of a pond just north of Sierra Sky Park’s runway. Fire and law enforcement agencies were making their way to the crash scene near San Joaquin Country Club.
Fresno Fire reported that two people were on board the plane. They confirmed Monday afternoon that both occupants had died. Their identities have not been released.
Krystal Kerkezian said she was in her backyard and saw the plane take off. Then it made a hard right turn and plunged directly into the water.
Her husband Mike drove to the end of Milburn Avenue and ran about a mile to the crash site, where he joined three other men trying to rescue the occupants. They could see no one moving in the craft.
Plane crash in distance pic.twitter.com/7AnkOT3KzM— jim guy (@jimguy27) December 26, 2016
A chaplain was called to the crash scene.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are reportedly on their way to the crash scene.
The plane was an amateur-built experimental aircraft registered to William A. Huene, whose address is in Sierra Sky Park, according to Federal Aviation Administration records.
This story will be updated.
The crash comes three years to the day after another fatal plane crash in Fresno. On Dec. 26, 2013, a 72-year-old Tehachapi man and his 8-year-old nephew from Fresno died when the plane they were in clipped a 62-foot-tall tree near the runway at Chandler Downtown Airport and crashed. Killed were Timothy Lowell Farmer and his nephew, Finn Thompson.
Staff writer Marc Benjamin contributed to this report.
