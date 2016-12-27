Fresno coroner identifies men killed in Sierra Sky Park plane crash

The pilot of the plane that crashed after taking off from Sierra Sky Park in Fresno on Monday has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as William Huene, 47, of Fresno. A passenger killed in the crash was Chase Splan, 32, also of Fresno.
Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the men were close family friends. Autopsies on the victims are scheduled for Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred Monday afternoon when the Express S-90 aircraft took off from the sky park and plunged almost immediately into the San Joaquin River. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
This story will be updated.
