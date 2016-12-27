Local

December 27, 2016 10:34 AM

Fresno coroner identifies men killed in Sierra Sky Park plane crash

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

The pilot of the plane that crashed after taking off from Sierra Sky Park in Fresno on Monday has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office as William Huene, 47, of Fresno. A passenger killed in the crash was Chase Splan, 32, also of Fresno.

Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti said the men were close family friends. Autopsies on the victims are scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred Monday afternoon when the Express S-90 aircraft took off from the sky park and plunged almost immediately into the San Joaquin River. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

This story will be updated.

Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27

Two dead in northwest Fresno plane crash

Fresno Deputy Fire Chief Ted Semonious briefs reporters on the fatal airplane crash just north of Sierra Sky Park in northwest Fresno Monday, Dec. 26, 2016.

jguy@fresnobee.com

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hmong International New Year welcomes Elk Grove Mayor Steven Ly

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos