Plane with two on board crashes near Fresno’s Sierra Sky Park

Fresno fire units are responding to the crash of a single-engine aircraft with two on board near Sierra Sky Park in northwest Fresno Monday.
Wreckage from the plane was visible at the edge of a pond just north of Sierra Sky Park’s runway. Fire and law enforcement agencies were making their way to the crash scene near San Joaquin Country Club.
Krystal Kerkezian said she was in her backyard and saw the plane take off. Then it made a hard right turn and plunged directly into the water.
Her husband Mike drove to the end of Milburn Avenue and ran about a mile to the crash site, where he joined three other men trying to rescue the occupants. They could see no one moving in the craft.
A chaplain was being called to the crash scene. Scanner reports from fire and police agencies indicated there were no survivors.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are reportedly on their way to the crash scene.
Plane crash in distance pic.twitter.com/7AnkOT3KzM— jim guy (@jimguy27) December 26, 2016
Fresno Fire units are on scene of an airplane down at 4260 W Alluvial with reports of 2 patients.— Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) December 26, 2016
