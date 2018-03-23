Which restaurants or stores would you like to see in Fresno? Vacant spaces await

OK Fresno, if you were king of the universe and could bring any store or restaurant to town, what would it be?
We want your wish list.
Tell us on Facebook. Or tell our retail and restaurants reporter Bethany Clough on Facebook or email her at bclough@fresnobee.com.
We want to know what you're pining for. Cracker Barrel is on the list surely, but what other stores and restaurants would you love to have here? What about stores that are already here but you'd like to see another location closer to home (ahem, Trader Joe's)? And where do you think they should go?
Once we have your list, we'll talk to some experts about how likely these places are to open here.
Fresno has plenty of vacant buildings that new businesses could go into. To jog your memory, consider what might be a good fit for these places:
▪ The former Chevy's at River Park.
▪ The Elephant Bar & Restaurant on north Blackstone Avenue.
▪ The Daily Grill restaurant at Palm and Nees avenues.
▪ The now-empty Taps & Tacos building (formerly Guri's) on Shaw Avenue near Cedar Avenue.
▪ The former Wilson's Motorcycles on Shaw Avenue in Clovis, near Villa Ave.
▪ Anthropologie at Fashion Fair. The store moved to Fig Garden Village.
▪ The former Vons, which closed in 2004, at Shaw and Marks next to Target.
▪ The former Tang Dynasty and Office Max at Shaw and West avenues.
▪ The Toys R Us on West Shaw Avenue will soon be empty, and possibly the other Toys R Us and Babies R Us stores in the area.
▪ Asia Supermarket on Blackstone Avenue near Ashlan Avenue.
▪ The now-empty Trader Joe's on Blackstone.
