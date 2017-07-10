Cracker Barrel had signed a lease to open a restaurant in Fresno, but now is not coming.
Cracker Barrel had signed a lease to open a restaurant in Fresno, but now is not coming. Ildar Sagdejev Wikimedia Commons
Cracker Barrel had signed a lease to open a restaurant in Fresno, but now is not coming. Ildar Sagdejev Wikimedia Commons

Bethany Clough

July 10, 2017 4:07 PM

Cracker Barrel not coming to Fresno after all

By Bethany Clough

bclough@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee has confirmed that Cracker Barrel is not coming to Fresno after all.

The highly anticipated restaurant chain with a retail store had signed a lease to open a location in the Marketplace at El Paseo near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.

The shopping center had the restaurant listed on its website as “coming soon,” until recently when Cracker Barrel’s name was removed.

Additionally, two sources confirmed for The Bee that the restaurant is not coming to Fresno.

A spokeswoman for the Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel declined to comment about a Fresno location and the developer of the center also declined to comment.

It’s highly unusual for restaurants to back out after signing a lease. However, they often have a 30 to 90-day “out clauses” they can use, usually because some of the agreed-upon plans did not pan out.

Cracker Barrel is still planning to open a location in California, however. The chain’s first restaurant in the state will open in 2018 in Victorville, said Breeanna Straessle, Cracker Barrel’s manager of corporate communications.

“We’re definitely coming to the state,” she said. “That’s going to be our first entrance.”

Panera Bread still plans to open in the Fresno center.

Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dale Bros. Coffee has a long history in Fresno

Dale Bros. Coffee has a long history in Fresno 1:35

Dale Bros. Coffee has a long history in Fresno
Take a tour of Smallcakes, a new Fresno 'cupcakery' 1:05

Take a tour of Smallcakes, a new Fresno 'cupcakery'
Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good 0:36

Uncle Harry's closes its Fig Garden bagelry doors for good

View More Video

About Bethany Clough

Bethany Clough

@bethanyclough

Bethany Clough takes you to all the hidden hot spots around the Valley. This is the place to find the comings and goings of restaurants, bars and shops around the Valley. Email Bethany at bclough@fresnobee.com or call her at 559-441-6431.