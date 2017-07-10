Cracker Barrel not coming to Fresno after all

The Fresno Bee has confirmed that Cracker Barrel is not coming to Fresno after all.
The highly anticipated restaurant chain with a retail store had signed a lease to open a location in the Marketplace at El Paseo near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue.
The shopping center had the restaurant listed on its website as “coming soon,” until recently when Cracker Barrel’s name was removed.
Additionally, two sources confirmed for The Bee that the restaurant is not coming to Fresno.
A spokeswoman for the Tennessee-based Cracker Barrel declined to comment about a Fresno location and the developer of the center also declined to comment.
It’s highly unusual for restaurants to back out after signing a lease. However, they often have a 30 to 90-day “out clauses” they can use, usually because some of the agreed-upon plans did not pan out.
Cracker Barrel is still planning to open a location in California, however. The chain’s first restaurant in the state will open in 2018 in Victorville, said Breeanna Straessle, Cracker Barrel’s manager of corporate communications.
“We’re definitely coming to the state,” she said. “That’s going to be our first entrance.”
Panera Bread still plans to open in the Fresno center.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
