Closed: Chevys restaurant at River Park

The Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant in River Park has closed.
The Fresno Chevys is one of 14 restaurants its parent company has closed, The Modesto Bee reported. The Modesto Chevys also closed.
The Fresno location closed suddenly Monday. By Thursday, the signs were down and a handful of employees were hauling away the contents of the restaurant.
Chevys parent company Real Mex Restaurants also owns El Torito, El Torito Grill, Acapulco Cantina, Las Brisas, Sinigual, and Who Song and Larry’s.
Real Mex did not immediately return a call from The Fresno Bee seeking comment. But a spokeswoman told The Modesto Bee that Real Mex was closing underperforming restaurants by the end of its fiscal year, which was Monday.
A sign at the River Park Chevys directed customers to its sister restaurant in downtown Fresno, El Torito at 2840 Tulare St.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
Comments