Makeup shake-up: new Sephora, Ulta stores coming to Fresno

Cosmetics store Sephora is coming to River Park.
The news comes on the heels of Fashion Fair announcing it’s getting an Ulta Beauty.
At River Park, Sephora will take over the space that Ann Taylor left behind when it closed, along with the space that Shabby Abby used to occupy, a River Park representative confirmed. The two spaces were combined to make a bigger store.
Shabby Abby is still open, but it moved to a spot closer to Macy’s.
The new Sephora store should open relatively quickly, though the company did not return several messages seeking details. It’s also not clear if this an additional store in Fresno, or a move from an existing store.
Sephora has another store in the outdoor portion of Fashion Fair, and a store-within-a-store inside JCPenney at the same mall.
The cosmetics scene there is changing too, with the addition of Ulta planning to open in the former Urban Outfitter’s space. This is a new location in town for Ulta, not a move.
More changes are coming at Fashion Fair, with Anthropologie leaving a space behind when it moves to Fig Garden Village.
When the Ulta store opens at Fashion Fair, it will be the fourth Ulta in the market, with stores already on north Blackstone Avenue, the Marketplace at El Paseo near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue and Clovis Crossing at Clovis and Herndon avenues.
Ulta also recently confirmed plans to open a giant distribution center Fresno in south Fresno that will open in 2018.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
