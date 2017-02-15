Fig Garden Village nabs Anthropologie, Paper Source stores

Clothing store Anthropologie is moving to Fig Garden Village and the shopping center is also adding a Paper Source store.
Anthropologie will leave its prominent spot at Fashion Fair that it occupied since 2006 and open a 8,920-square-foot store next to Banana Republic at Fig Garden this summer, the shopping center announced Wednesday.
Paper Source will open its first store in the Valley this year. The store sells high-end stationery, wedding invitations, party decor and other paper goods. It will be located across from the newly opened Ariat.
The center is pulling in several new, upscale stores recently, part of changes the upscale shopping center is making since it was bought for $106 million by New York-based Rouse Properties in 2016.
Anthropologie’s move to Fig Garden is a coup for the center. The store is very popular among women who have money to spend on its Bohemian-style clothing and home decor. (Anthro, as some call it, is owned by the same company as Urban Outfitters, which closed its Fashion Fair store in 2015.)
It appears Anthropologie will take over the space that Coldwater Creek left behind when it closed. Heart & Soul Comfort Shoes is also moving across the driveway, though it’s not clear if that’s to make room for Anthropologie or another retailer.
“Anthropologie and Paper Source add two more high quality retailers to an already impressive mix, and their decisions to establish flagship presences at Fig Garden Village is a reflection of the mall’s dominant position in the Fresno retail landscape,” says Fig Garden Village’s general manager Kelly Tallant-Martin.
Other new stores at Fig Garden include clothing store Madewell, which sells American classics and is owned by the same company as J. Crew. Ariat, a brand selling boots and clothing for people “who live their lives in boots and jeans,” also opened its first brick-and-mortar store in November.
More changes could be coming, including finding a new tenant for the Pet Express store. It recently closed after it was purchased by Pet Supplies Plus and consolidated into a new store on Blackstone Avenue.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
