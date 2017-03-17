Ulta Beauty coming to Fashion Fair, more changes on the way

Ulta Beauty plans to open a store at Fashion Fair mall in Fresno.
The cosmetics, fragrance and skincare giant is taking over the former Urban Outfitters space in the outdoor portion of the mall.
More big changes are on the way at Fashion Fair, too, as Anthropologie prepares to move to Fig Garden Village. Fashion Fair senior marketing manager Brian Malony declined to give specifics about plans for that space.
Work has started on the interior of the Ulta store, which the company said will open this fall.
Ulta’s arrival is an accomplishment for the mall and will likely draw more shoppers.
“The shopper here really knows their makeup and that’s a really good fit for us,” Malony said.
The mall has several other makeup retailers, including several inside Macy’s. Sephora has a stand-alone location in the outdoor portion of the mall and another inside JCPenney.
The stand-alone MAC Cosmetics at Fashion Fair is expanding to a larger location across the way.
The new Ulta store is a new location, not a move from an existing store, Ulta confirmed. Ulta has two stores in Fresno and one in Clovis.
Job seekers can apply for positions at the store at careers.ulta.com.
Ulta recently finalized a deal to bring a large distribution center to Fresno that would employ more than 500 people.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
