Can't get to Fresno for Neil Young and Crazy Horse's first night back? Live stream it

Last week, Neil Young and Crazy Horse announced its first set of concert dates in four years. Then it announced a few more.
Fans were no doubt eager to see the group, but left with a dilemma: Which night do you get tickets for?
The first night promises the most excitement, what with the tweaked lineup and the fact that the band is going in unrehearsed. It's also on a Tuesday night and in Fresno, which is not knock on the city, but a possible inconvenience for those who have to travel in.
Lest hardcore fans miss the excitement, the whole thing will be live streamed on the website Neil Young Archives. According to a post on the site, fans can watch as the band takes the stage for its May 1 show.
"Wander the theater and wonder at (its) beauty, then watch the Horse, out of the barn for the first time in years," the post reads, hinting at the sense of spontaneity attached to this series of shows.
"The Horse will hear itself at the same time you do."
In all, the band (Young plus Billy Talbot, Ralph Molina and Nils Lofgren in place of Frank "Poncho" Sampedro) has five shows scheduled next week; May 1-3 at Fresno's Warnors Theatre and May 5-6 at the Bakersfield Fox Theater in Bakersfield.
Tickets for all show are available at neilyoungarchives.com. Tickets for the Fresno shows will be held at will call at Warnors Theatre and will be available starting at 6:30 p.m. the night of the show, according to the theater. No tickets are for sale through the Warnors Theatre box office or website.
For those wondering what the set list will sound like, Young said in his new letter the band is "stoked" to be playing all their songs again. It's also worth not that Young just released "Roxy - Tonight’s the Night Live," an album recorded in 1973 at the opening The Roxy nightclub in Los Angeles.
His band at the time included Nils Lofgren, Talbot, Molina and pedal steel player Ben Keith.
