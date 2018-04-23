Neil Young and Crazy Horse will perform in Fresno. Pre-sale tickets for 24 hours

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will perform at Warnors Theatre in Fresno for two nights on May 1-2.
An announcement on the artist's page Monday said pre-sale is only available for 24 hours via this link on etix.com.
Tickets for the 8 p.m. show range from $55 to $199.50.
Neil Young Archives announced the show with this message: "Fresno. May 1 and 2. First time in a long time, Live on stage. No rehearsal. PRE-SALE TICKETS AVAILABLE ONLY THROUGH NYA. 24 hours only."
The password: nyarchives.
Warnors Theatre confirmed the performance.
Neil Young and Crazy Horse last played together in July 2014, reported jambase.com.
