Because two nights aren’t enough: Neil Young books third Fresno show

A third show has been added for Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s first set of gigs in four years.

And also a fourth and fifth.

According to Neil Young Archives, the band has added a Thursday night performance at Fresno’s Warnors Theatre. Two other performances (Tuesday and Wednesday) had been announced for the venue earlier this week..

The band also is playing two nights in Bakersfield, May 5-6, at the Bakersfield Fox Theater. That show will feature Jonathan Richman as an opening act.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Tickets for all show are available at neilyoungarchives.com.

Tickets for the Fresno shows will be held at will call at Warnors Theatre and be available starting at 6:30 p.m., the night of the show, according to the theater. Tickets are for sale through the Warnors Theatre box office or website.

This series of shows seems to have been put together quickly, with the original announcement promising “no rehearsals.”

Exactly what fans can expect is still in some flux. Earlier this week, Nils Lofgren announced via Twitter that he would be joining in on the Fresno dates.

The guitarist, a longtime Young collaborator who currently plays with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street band, will replace guitarist Frank “Poncho” Sampedro. In a newsletter post to fans, Young wrote that Sampedro was “unable to join us right now,” while expressing hope the guitarist would return to the band at some point.

“A few months ago we started talking about playing some remote clubs and getting out feet wet again,” Young wrote.

“We are stoked to be playing all of our songs again.”