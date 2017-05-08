Snoop Dogg to join Linkin Park at Fresno concert

The Save Mart Center announced Snoop Dogg as the special guest for the Linkin Park concert Oct. 17, 2017 in Fresno.
Tickets for the show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 12. Tickets cost $49.50, $79.50 and $99.50. General admission on the floor is standing room only. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.
The Linkin Park show was announced last week, but did not include the ticket prices or the opening act. The late ‘90s rap-rock band has both a new album and a North American tour. The blog site Loudwire (and also, the band’s own web site) is reporting the band will have a pre-sale beginning May 9.
This is the second concert announcement from the Save Mart Center last week. It also announced Janet Jackson would play the arena on her upcoming “State of the World” tour.
