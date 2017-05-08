Music News & Reviews

May 08, 2017 11:18 AM

Snoop Dogg to join Linkin Park at Fresno concert

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

The Save Mart Center announced Snoop Dogg as the special guest for the Linkin Park concert Oct. 17, 2017 in Fresno.

Tickets for the show go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, May 12. Tickets cost $49.50, $79.50 and $99.50. General admission on the floor is standing room only. Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or at the Save Mart Center Box Office.

The Linkin Park show was announced last week, but did not include the ticket prices or the opening act. The late ‘90s rap-rock band has both a new album and a North American tour. The blog site Loudwire (and also, the band’s own web site) is reporting the band will have a pre-sale beginning May 9.

This is the second concert announcement from the Save Mart Center last week. It also announced Janet Jackson would play the arena on her upcoming “State of the World” tour.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017 1:53

Great music and perfect weather headline Grizzly Fest 2017
Blazefest 2017 rocks the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater 1:52

Blazefest 2017 rocks the Fresno Fairgrounds' Paul Paul Theater
Blake Shelton rocks Save Mart Center in 2014 1:44

Blake Shelton rocks Save Mart Center in 2014

View More Video

Entertainment Videos