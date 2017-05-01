Book this September night: Janet Jackson tour coming to Fresno

Legendary artist Janet Jackson is coming to Fresno.
The global music icon will performance Sept. 24 at the Save Mart Center as part of her “State of the World” tour.
Sept. 24 Concert date for Janet Jackson’s performance at the Save Mart Center
Jackson, who’s sang popular R&B and pop hits such as “Rhythm Nation” from 1990 and “All for You” in 2001, postponed her “Unbreakable World Tour” last year to start a family.
She welcomed her first child, a son, on Jan. 3, 2016 – two weeks before with her 50th birthday.
The “State of the World” tour will visit 56 cities around the nation, with the Fresno concert marking Jackson’s 11th stop on the tour that begins Sept. 7 in Lafayette, Louisiana.
Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday morning on ticketmaster.com. The Save Mart Center box office will begin selling tickets at 10 a.m. Friday, with prices ranging from $29.50 to $125.
Tickets held from the previous “Unbreakable” tour will be honored at the new dates. For more information, visit livenation.com. The “Unbreakable” tour began in Aug. 15., 2015, before it was postponed four months later.
This is the first time Jackson will be performance in Fresno since her “Velvet Rope” tour in 1998 at Selland Arena.
The “State of the World” tour will include songs from Jackson’s “Unbreakable” album, an array of previous hits throughout her career, as well as soon-to-be released new tracks – all accompanied with a state-of-the-art live production.
Jackson has sold more than 160 million records world wide.
For more information, visit janetjackson.com.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
Janet Jackon coming to Fresno
STATE OF THE WORLD TOUR
- Vitals: Sept. 24 at the Save Mart Center.
- Ticket sales: Presale tickets begin Wednesday at ticketmaster.com. The Save Mart Center box office will begin sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
- Ticket prices: $29.50 to $125
- Of note: This “State of the World” tour is Jackson’s makeup performance after she postponed her “Unbreakable” tour last year to start a family.
