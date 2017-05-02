Linkin Park announces One More Light tour, Save Mart Center date

While at least one Fresnan is hoping Linkin Park will retire already, the late ‘90s rap-rock band has both a new album and a North American tour to get excited about..
Expecially since the One More Light tour will stop Oct. 17 at the Save Mart Center. Tickets are on sale May 12, according to the arena. Ticket and other information will be released in the upcoming days, though the blog site Loudwire (and also, the band’s own web site) is reporting the band will have a pre-sale beginning May 9.
Linkin Park broke on to the scene as a driving force in rock-rap and nü metal with a series of chart topping albums, including 2000’s “Hybrid Theory,” and the 2004 Jay Z collaboration/mash-up “Collision Course.” The band was successful enough to earn as spot on Billboard’s top 20 artists of the 2000s, just below Creed.
Of the two, Linkin Park has show some longevity. It’s 2012 album “Living Things” was No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 and its 2015 tour was one of Pollstar’s Top 20 globally, at one point taking in close to $1 million per show. The band’s latest album, available May 19, departs from their metal roots in favor of a more pop-oriented sound. Its debut single “Heavy,” features electronic beats and pop-singer Kiiara.
This is the second concert announcement from the Save Mart Center this week. Last night, it announced Janet Jackson would play the arena on her upcoming “State of the World” tour.
