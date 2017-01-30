Tech N9ne announces Strictly Strange tour, with date at Fresno’s Selland Arena

The Save Mart Center isn’t the only arena in town filling up its calendar with live music.
Downtown’s Selland Arena already has the Valentine’s Super Love Jam concert (that’s next weekend, with Deniece Williams and others) and R&B singer R. Kelly stopping through. Kelly plays Feb. 19.
And now, speed rapper Tech N9ne announced he will play the arena April 12 as part of his Strictly Strange Tour. Tickets for the show are $24.50-$85, plus fees, and go on sale 10 a.m. Feb. 3 at the Selland Arena box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Tech N9ne headlines the tour and will be joined by Brotha Lynch Hung, Krizz Kaliko, Stevie Stone and Ces Cru – all artists signed to the rapper’s record label, Strange Music. As a bonus, the Fresno show gets Grammy-winning hip-hop icons Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.
Bone Thugs like Fresno. The ’90s hip-hop act played here in 2013 as part of the West Coast fest, and in 2014 on the Krush Groove tour with Red Man and Method Man and DJ Quick.
Tech N9ne started in the hip-hop sub-genre horrorcore, where he was known for his rapid-fire rhymes. Over the year he has managed a successful career – 2015’s “Special Effects” topped Billboard’s Rap Albums chart – while cultivating a roster of independent hip-hop artists through Strange Music. That includes Brotha Lynch Hung, MayDay and Murs.
Tech N9ne played a similar tour with other Strange Music artists in 2012 at the Warnors Theatre.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Tech N9ne
Stictly Strange tour
- March 22 – Slowdown Omaha, NE
- March 23 – Danceland Ballroom Davenport, IA
- March 24 – Myth Saint Paul, MN
- March 25 – The Sandlot Entertainment Complex Green Bay, WI
- March 26 – The District Sioux Falls, SD
- March 28 – Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Rapid City, SD
- March 29 – The Pub Station Billings, MT
- March 30 – The Wilma Missoula, MT
- March 31 – Knitting Factory Concert House - Spokane Spokane, WA
- April 1 – Showbox SoDo Seattle, WA
- April 2 – Roseland Theater Portland, OR
- April 3 – McDonald Theatre Eugene, OR
- April 5 – Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise Boise, ID
- April 6 – The Complex Salt Lake City, UT
- April 7 – Aggie Theatre Fort Collins, CO
- April 8 – The Fillmore Auditorium Denver, CO
- April 9 – Mesa Theater & Club Grand Junction, CO
- April 11 – The UC Theatre Berkeley, CA
- April 12 – Selland Arena Fresno, CA
- April 13 – Ace of Spades Sacramento, CA
- April 14 – The Catalyst Club (16+) Santa Cruz, CA
- April 15 – The Belasco Los Angeles, CA
- April 16 – House of Blues Anaheim Anaheim, CA
- April 17 – House of Blues - San Diego San Diego, CA
- April 19 – House of Blues - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV
- April 20 – The Orpheum Theater Flagstaff, AZ
- April 21 – The Rialto Theatre Tucson, AZ
- April 22 – Marquee Theatre Tempe, AZ
- April 23 – The Historic El Rey Theater Albuquerque, NM
- April 25 – Diamond Ballroom Oklahoma City, OK
- April 26 – Emo's Austin, TX 3:00 PM
- April 27 – The Aztec Theatre San Antonio, TX
- April 28 – Gas Monkey Live! Dallas, TX
- April 29 – House of Blues - Houston Houston, TX
- May 2 – Vinyl Music Hall Pensacola, FL
- May 3 – Venue 578 Orlando, FL
- May 4 – Jannus Live St Petersburg, FL
- May 5 – Culture Room Fort Lauderdale, FL
- May 6 – Mavericks Live Jacksonville, FL
- May 7 – The Fillmore Charlotte Charlotte, NC
- May 8 – Ritz Raleigh Raleigh, NC
- May 9 – The NorVa Norfolk, VA
- May 10 – Baltimore Soundstage Baltimore, MD
- May 13 – The Worcester Palladium Worcester, MA
- May 14 – The Trocadero Philadelphia, PA
- May 15 – Stage AE Pittsburgh, PA
- May 16 – Town Ballroom Buffalo, NY
- May 17 – House of Blues - Cleveland Cleveland, OH
- May 18 – Newport Music Hall Columbus, OH
- May 19 – The Fillmore Detroit Detroit, MI
- May 20 – The Egyptian Room Indianapolis, IN
- May21 – 20 Monroe Live Grand Rapids, MI
- May24 –Marathon Music Works Nashville, TN
- May25 – House of Blues - Chicago Chicago, IL
- May26 – The Pageant St. Louis, MO
- May27 – The Rave/Eagles Club Milwaukee, WI
- May 28 – Val Air Ballroom West Des Moines, IA
- May30 – The Blue Note Columbia, MO
- June 1 – Cains Ballroom Tulsa, OK
- June 2 –The Cotillion Wichita, KS
