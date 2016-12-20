R&B singer R. Kelly sets February date at Fresno’s Selland Arena

R. Kelly, the infamous R&B singer and Grammy winning songwriter/producer, joins the list of artists making tour stops in Fresno in 2017.
Kelly, who is currently in the midst of his “12 Nights of Christmas” tour, will perform February 19 at the Selland Arena. It’s one of eight shows he has scheduled for the new year, so far. Tickets for the show are $37.50-$74.50 and available 10 a.m. Thursday, online at www.ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Presales are available starting 10 a.m., tomorrow.
The singer was a prominent force in R&B and pop music in the 1990s as a songwriter, producer (for Michael Jackson, Aaliyah) and solo artist. He racked up more Top 40 hits than any other male solo artist in the decade. He also racked up his share of controversy, with his brief marriage to Aaliyah (who was 15 at the time), sex tape allegations and his R&B opera “Trapped in the Closet.”
And the singer still manages to grab headlines. The addition of Kelly to the lineup of next year’s Soulquarius Festival is being petitioned on Change.org and the celebrity gossip site TMZ reported (hilariously) about an on-stage groping at a recent concert in Detroit.
