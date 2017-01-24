Bill Gaither brings gospel tour to Fresno’s Save Mart Center

Grammy-winning gospel singer Bill Gaither is coming to Fresno on this year’s Homecoming tour.
The singer will be joined by a full run of gospel music talents including The Gaither Vocal Band, Gospel Music Hall of Fame members The Nelons, singer/songwriter, Buddy Greene vocalists Charlotte Ritchie and Gene McDonald and guitarist/comedian Kevin Williams. The tour stops Saturday, April 8 at the Save Mart Center.
Tickets for the show are $27.50-$74.50 and on sale 10 a.m. January 30 at the arena box office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Gaither began performing in the 1950s in the Bill Gaither Trio with his brother Danny and sister Mary Ann and has become one of the most prolific musicians in gospel music. He has published more than 500 songs, serves as host of the popular Gaither Gospel Hour and promotes a series of gospel videos online at Gaither TV. The singer started his Homecoming tour in the late 1990s. The tour stopped at the Selland Arena back in 2008.
This is the second concert announcement at the Save Mart Center in less than a week and one of several Christian music tours stopping at the arena in 2017.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
