Mexican Premier League soccer clubs Cruz Azul and León to meet in Fresno

Cruz Azul’s Oberlin Pineda celebrates his goal against America during a Mexican soccer league match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. AP

Mexican soccer is returning to Fresno after the region missed out over the summer.

Chivas Guadalajara and Monarcas Morelia had a planned match in Fresno in July until it was canceled.

Make way for Cruz Azul and León.

The Mexican Premier League clubs will meet in a friendly Nov. 15 at Chukchansi Park. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Cruz Azul has won the Primera Division title eight teams, trailing only Club America (13), Chivas (12) and Toluca (10), and has also won six titles in the CONCACAF Champions League

León has won the Liga MX Mexico Primera División (Mexico First Division) title seven times.

Chivas was set to take on Monarcas Morelia in July, but the Mexican Football Federation told its Liga MX clubs to avoid playing any friendly matches in California within 15 calendar days prior to certain official events. The Supercopa MX was being played during that time.

Tickets, $27-$75, are on sale at the Chukchansi Parker box office and all Don Roberto Jewelers stores in the central San Joaquin Valley.