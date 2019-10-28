Soccer
Mexican Premier League soccer clubs Cruz Azul and León to meet in Fresno
Mexican soccer is returning to Fresno after the region missed out over the summer.
Chivas Guadalajara and Monarcas Morelia had a planned match in Fresno in July until it was canceled.
Make way for Cruz Azul and León.
The Mexican Premier League clubs will meet in a friendly Nov. 15 at Chukchansi Park. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
Cruz Azul has won the Primera Division title eight teams, trailing only Club America (13), Chivas (12) and Toluca (10), and has also won six titles in the CONCACAF Champions League
León has won the Liga MX Mexico Primera División (Mexico First Division) title seven times.
Chivas was set to take on Monarcas Morelia in July, but the Mexican Football Federation told its Liga MX clubs to avoid playing any friendly matches in California within 15 calendar days prior to certain official events. The Supercopa MX was being played during that time.
Tickets, $27-$75, are on sale at the Chukchansi Parker box office and all Don Roberto Jewelers stores in the central San Joaquin Valley.
Comments