Why was Chivas de Guadalajara and Monarcas Morelia soccer match canceled in Fresno?

The friendly match between two Mexican pro soccer teams that was scheduled for next week at Chukchansi Park has been canceled.

Las Chivas de Guadalajara and Monarcas Morelia were supposed to play July 10 in Fresno, but a scheduling conflict within the Mexican Football Federation forced the cancellation.

The federation told its Liga MX clubs to avoid playing any friendly match in California within 15 calendar days prior to certain official events July 12-14. The Supercopa MX is set to be played in Carson during those dates.

The July 10 match would have been the 14th international friendly featuring Liga MX clubs in Fresno over the past eight years, and the fourth for Las Chivas.

Fans can get their refunds at the point of location where tickets were bought. The Fresno Grizzlies box office will handle any refunds on tickets sold through the club’s website and the box office.