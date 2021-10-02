Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers: What to watch for and predicting Week 4 winner

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. AP

It will be another tough game for the Las Vegas Raiders as they open the AFC West play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Then again, the Raiders faced three tough teams to start the season, but won those games to go 3-0 — two in overtime over the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders hope to have running back Jacob Jacobs (ankle) back. He’s been a limited participant on Thursday and Friday and is listed as questionable for Monday’s game.

The Raiders, though, won two of those games without Jacobs.

The wins have been the result of strong play by both the offense and defense.

The Raiders’ 3-0 start is the first time that happened since the 2002 season, when the franchise started 4-0 en route to the postseason.

The Raiders will try to match that start against the Chargers.

In last week’s 31-28 overtime victory over the Dolphins, the Raiders’ defense held Miami to a field goal. Derek Carr made a big pass play to Bryan Edwards and running back Peyton Barber’s long run set up Daniel Carlson’s game-winning field goal.

The Chargers are coming off an impressive 30-24 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, led by Justin Herbert’s four touchdown passes.

The Raiders will need to apply pressure on Herbert and have consistent play by the defense.

Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley knows a thing or two about Herbert, as does linebacker Denzel Perryman and cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., after they were previously with the Chargers.

Whether that translates to an advantage for the Raiders remains to be seen, but for Las Vegas to pull out another road win, they need to disrupt Herbert.

The matchup and the pick

Kickoff: 5:15 p.m. PDT Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Fresno TV/radio: ESPN (Ch. 32 on Comcast)/ESPN (AM 1430)

Records: Raiders 3-0; Chargers 2-1

Line: Chargers favored by 3

Anthony Galaviz’s prediction: Raiders 28, Chargers 25

Analysis: All the Raiders do is play close games. No games is ever easy for the Raiders and fans wonder when their team will win by convincing fashion. We don’t think it happens here because this game could come down to the final minute. Can the Raiders continue their early momentum? It is the Raiders’ second road game this season, but it may feel like a home game since the Raiders are back in Southern California where they usually draw well since their time in Los Angeles in the early 80s to 1993. The pick is the Raiders outright.