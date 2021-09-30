How to watch the AFC West showdown between Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, right, runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. AP

It is an early AFC West showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

The Raiders enter the Monday Night Football matchup at 3-0 while the Chargers are 2-1 and coming off a win over the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. at SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood.

Unlike the season opener, where the game was simulcast on ABC, the game will only be shown on ESPN.

Here is where to find the game on Northern California cable and satellite systems. Check back each week at fresnobee.com to see which channel the Raiders will be on in the Fresno, central Valley and Bay Area regions.

Raiders’ channel listings vs. Chargers

Bay Area: ESPN (Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 38; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 70; DirecTV, Ch. 206; Dish Network, Ch. 140)

Bakersfield: ESPN (Spectrum, Ch. 26; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 70.; DirecTV, Ch. 206; Dish Network, Ch. 140)

Fresno: ESPN (Xfinity/Comcast Ch. 32; AT&T - U-Verse Ch. 70; DirecTV, Ch. 206, Dish Network, Ch. 140)

Modesto: ESPN (Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 32; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 70)

Sacramento: ESPN (Xfinity/Comcast, Ch. 32; AT&T - U-Verse, Ch. 70; DirecTV, Ch. 206; Dish Network, Ch. 140)