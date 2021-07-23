From academics to injury rehab, Kenyan Drake carved his path to NFL and now the Raiders

Academics was always a big thing for Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake.

Sure he wanted to get to a well-established football school that would help him get to the NFL. But his No. 1 goal as he worked his way through high school? To make sure he had the grades for an academic scholarship, so even if his athletic dreams did not work out, his parents would not have to pay a dime for college.

“It was one avenue that my dad just kind of was harping on, regardless of what I decide to do, if it’s either playing football or not playing football,” Drake told The Bee.

“Either way I was going to have to earn a scholarship because my family didn’t have money for me to go to college or any type of avenue so my dad didn’t care if I decided I didn’t want to play football, I was going to put my profound effort on my academics and earn an academic scholarship.”

It did help that he had the talent to play football and be successful at it. Whether it was for the Kennedy Rattlers in Atlanta or at Hillside High in Power Springs, Ga., Drake became good at the sport that he’s been playing since age 6.

The grades were there in high school and would have been enough, but he wound up securing a full-ride athletic scholarship to Alabama. Drake said he received five offers, but committed to the Crimson Tide in his junior year because they gave him the best shot at reaching the pros.

Kenyan Drake runs a drill for Alabama during a practice ahead of the NCAA Cotton Bowl college football game against Michigan State, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade AP

“I felt like it gave me a competitive advantage in that aspect when we’re playing against other top competition,” Drake said. “I competed with the best athletes day in and day out.”

Two serious injuries are setbacks

In his first two seasons at Alabama, Drake played behind future NFL players T.J. Yeldon and Eddie Lacy.

Still, he saw action in 23 games and had 975 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Drake’s chance at a breakthrough campaign came as a college junior, when he had four rushing and two receiving touchdowns to start the year. But he suffered a broken leg against Mississippi in Week 5 and was done for the season.

Then-Alabama running back Kenyan Drake (17) waves while being taken off the field after an injury during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014. Thomas Graning AP

After rehab, Drake was ready for his senior year and aimed to be a productive backfield mate alongside another top NFL prospect — future Tennessee Titans star Derrick Henry.

As part of that proven 1-2 punch, Drake carried his share of the load and helped the Crimson Tide to a 9-1 record before he suffered a broken arm. He missed two games, returning to help Alabama win the national title with a 45-40 win over Clemson. Drake had a 95-yard kickoff return in the fourth quarter.

Kenyan Drake scores on a kickoff return for a 95-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter during the National Championship game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Clemson Tigers at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Jan. 11, 2016 in Glendale, Ariz. Alabama won 45-40. Charles Baus TNS

Drake credits the Alabama training staff.

“A lot of ups and downs pretty much came to a full circle at the end of my career after a couple injuries my junior and senior year,” he said. “Junior year specifically and not competing that season and my senior year breaking my arm and missing really more important games.

“I feel like every senior going through that program or in general would love to share that field with the guys that you played with: blood, sweat and tears through your collegiate career to have that moment to really relish and I was able to do that because I was hurt and I couldn’t play. I was able to help my team win the national championship. I felt like that injury in itself helped me be the man and player I am today.”

NFL-bound

The second part of the dream also became a reality for Drake. He was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the third round (73rd overall) in the 2016 NFL draft.

One of “the prouder moments of my life, just to share that with friends and family and go to a city that is rich in football culture like Miami is.” Drake said. “I’m a big believer that everything happens how it’s supposed to, when it is supposed to. It was a great time. It was lessons learned along the way. It was successes but it led to where I am today.”

Kenyan Drake celebrates after scoring late in the fourth quarter for Miami as the New England Patriots host the Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 18, 2016. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Drake spent 3½ seasons with the Dolphins, then was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2019.

He spent the next full season in Arizona, finishing with a career-high 955 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 25 receptions for 137 yards.

Kenyan Drake carries the ball for the Arizona Cardinals against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Elise Amendola AP

“I was used as a first- and second-down back,” Drake said. “Just kind of come in and get the tough yards, goal-line situations, short-yardage situations and that kind of back. I feel like I’ve shown my versatility in all facets of being a running back.”

Viva Las Vegas

Drake hit free agency this past offseason and signed a two-year deal with the Raiders, joining Pro Bowler Josh Jacobs in the backfield.

Jacobs had told the Las Vegas coaching staff that he wanted Drake as his teammate.

Wish granted. Now, Drake is ready to get going when training camp starts up July 27.

He said he expects to play “more (as a) receiver than I have in the past.”

Drake is looking forward to making a difference in what he envisions will be an “explosive offense” in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Raiders running back Kenyan Drake on the field during mandatory minicamp. Michael Clemens Las Vegas Raiders

“Going to Vegas, I feel like it’s a full circle, to almost I alluded to the point that I made when my career in ’Bama, where I had injuries, but I was able to make a play at the end kind of really encompass how my career went from having ups and downs but end it on top,” Drake said.

“I feel like going to Vegas is how my career was made out from different facets of how I was used. It’s all going to be used for one big facet with me coming in to spell Josh on second down and playing third down, catching the ball out of the backfield. Just being a complete, versatile weapon.”