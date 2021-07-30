Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, ‘sick of waiting,’ has plan to step up for much maligned defense

Ever since Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby showed up at his first training camp after entering the NFL in 2019, he has heard one word over and over when it comes to the team’s defense.

And he’s sick of it. Enough is enough for Crosby when it comes to “potential.”

“I’m fired up about the (defensive) room,” he said this week as the 2021 camp gets rolling. “We have a lot of potential, but I’m sick of saying that word. I hear it every single year. I’m just ready to go out there Sundays and play at a very high level.”

The Raiders are hoping to finally reverse their dismal defensive ways, a process that ramped up when the team hired Gus Bradley as its new defensive coordinator in January. He replaced Paul Guenther, who was fired late in a 2021 season that saw Las Vegas go from playoff contender to an 8-8 also-ran as the defense struggled.

Las Vegas finished the season 25th in total defense (389.1 yards per game). The passing defense also ranked 25th (263.3 ypg). Against the run, the Raiders were 24th (125.8) while also finishing 30th in points allowed at 29.9 per game.

Crosby wants that to change and he’s looking to make a bigger impact as training camp practice sessions got underway Wednesday in Henderson, Nev.

“I am sick of waiting,” he said. “I just want to be the full version of Maxx Crosby that I envisioned. Myself being so just being a leader. I think that is a role that I feel natural at. I feel I can be a positive influence just like talking about Coach Bradley by being a positive leader and being a ball of energy. That is what I want to be and I want to help and lead the guys.

“I don’t care about having the title ‘OK, Maxx is the leader,’ like whatever. I’m just being myself and having fun when I’m out there.”

The Raiders added defensive players in free agency such as end Yannick Ngakoue, tackles Solomon Thomas and Quinton Jefferson, and a host of others.

Crosby — who’s done his part with 17 sacks in his first two seasons — said “all those guys, they’re ready to prove what they can do” and “have success in this league, but we all want to do it together and be the best.”

“At the end of the day we have to do it together,” Crosby said. “Four equals one at all times.”

As far as what Crosby wants to accomplish this season, with the Raiders opening Sept. 13 against the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium, it is simple.

“I want to be as disruptive (on defense) as possibly I can be,” he said. “That is what I plan on doing this year.”