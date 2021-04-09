Karl Joseph returns to the Raiders. Is the secondary still a priority in the NFL draft?

Safety Karl Joseph is back home with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former West Virginia standout signed with the Raiders — the team that originally selected him in the 2016 NFL draft — after spending one season with the Cleveland Browns.

The signing comes a day after Joseph visited Raiders headquarters in Henderson, Nev., and was welcomed by his teammates. Among the calls he received were those from quarterback Derek Carr and safety Johnathan Abram.

“This is my home,” Joseph said. “I was drafted here and I felt like I was born to be a Raider.”

The 5-foot-10 Joseph was the Raiders’ 14th overall selection in 2016. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns before the 2020 season.

Once a Raider, always a Raider. pic.twitter.com/FwyygUpU3o — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 9, 2021

Joseph’s last game with the Raiders was at the Oakland Coliseum, helping seal a 26-24 win over the Chargers with an interception.

He wasn’t sure when asked by The Bee if he felt a return to the franchise was possible. But it’s a reality now for the Orlando, Fla., native.

“Nothing is promised in this business,” he said. “I told coach (Jon) Gruden I didn’t want to leave. I wanted to finish my career as a Raider and hopefully I get that opportunity this time around. I think this is where I was meant to be. I look good in black and silver.”

How signing Karl Joseph impacts Raiders defense, draft

Bringing back Joseph means the Raiders will have a veteran presence in the secondary to pair with Johnathan Abram. The other safeties are Jeff Heath and Dallin Leavitt.

Cornerbacks include Trayvon Mullen, Damon Arnette, Isaiah Johnson, Keisean Nixon, Amik Robertson and Nevin Lawson.

What the signing doesn’t preclude is Las Vegas adding a safety/cornerback in the draft.

The Raiders still need help there.

The 2021 NFL draft begins April 29 in Cleveland and the Raiders have eight picks, including a first-rounder that is No. 17 overall.

There are other needs on the roster, but the secondary remains a glaring issue.

Whether the Raiders use the 17th pick on a cornerback or a safety remains to be seen, but some mock drafts, including one by ESPN’s Todd McShay, has the Raiders going with TCU safety Trevon Moehrig. NFL Network’s Pete Schrager predicts the Raiders will go with Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome

Joseph feels the pieces already are there for the Raiders to compete for a championship.

“My focus is to come in and do my best and what is asked of me to help the team win,” he said. “Obviously, Coach Gruden and (general manager) Mike Mayock are building a really good team and I’ve been paying close attention the year I was gone. All the pieces are there.

“We’re ready to win. Whatever I need to do to help us win is what I’m going to do.”