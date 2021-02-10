Why Richard Sherman joining the Raiders makes plenty of sense and what he would bring

It would make a lot of sense if free agent cornerback Richard Sherman ends up joining the Las Vegas Raiders because of defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Sherman is familiar with Bradley, dating to the Seattle Seahawks, and knows his scheme. It wouldn’t take much for Sherman to get acclimated to Bradley’s system again. They were together in Seattle for two seasons before Bradley took the head coaching job with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013.

If Sherman, 33, were to join the Raiders, he could give a boost to the young secondary such as Trayvon Mullen, Johnathan Abram, Damon Arnette and a host of others.

The five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro on the team was a guest on Stephen A’s World show Monday and told him he plans to play at least two more seasons.

Smith asked Sherman if wearing the silver and black would be appealing to him.

“Obviously Gus Bradley being there makes a huge difference,” he said. “The scheme that I played in my whole career, like I know in the back of my hand, that makes a difference. They have a great running back (Josh Jacobs). Their offense scores points and they have talent on the defense, especially in the secondary that they have. They have a few rushers that can get to the quarterback and I think that they’re a few pieces away from winning from where they want to be defensively. And if I was a piece to that and I came in, I think we would make a difference.

“But at this point, I think I’m going to sit back and see who is all interested and talk to the wife and make the best decision possible because the AFC West is no joke at all. Obviously with Kansas City and the (Los Angeles) Chargers … it’s going to be a fight.”

Glad to see Richard Sherman wants to play for two more years. Hall of Fame player. Question is in should he go to New York Jets or Las Vegas and stay on West Coast. He loves Jets coach Robert Saleh but staying near West Coast could win. — John Clayton (@JohnClaytonNFL) February 9, 2021

This past season the Raiders’ defense was dreadful, ranking low on every category as the team finished 8-8.

Late lapses, such as in games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, cost the Raiders any chance of a postseason.

The Raiders fired Paul Guenther during the season and hired Bradley after the season.

Bradley also brought some assistants with him from the Chargers in linebackers coach Richard Smith, defensive backs coach Ron Milus, assistant defensive backs coach Addison Lynch and defensive quality control Ryan Milus.

Bradley coached the “Legion of Boom” under Sherman, Kameron Chancellor, Earl Thomas, Brandon Browner, Byron Maxwell and Walter Thurmond.

Could a reunion be in the works with Sherman and his former defensive coordinator? Time will tell since Sherman represents himself.

The NFL’s free agency period begins March 17.

Praise for Gus Bradley

Sherman is an unrestricted free agent after playing three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers.

Former Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, right, stands next to former coach Anthony Lynn during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in December 2019. Bradley will be entering his first season as the Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator. Phelan M. Ebenhack AP Photo

Sherman told Raiders coach Jon Gruden on a podcast last week “you guys have a lot of talent” and spoke highly of Bradley.

“I think sometimes on defense you get caught up doing too much,” Sherman said. “You’re a jack of all trades, you’re a master of none. I think that’s where Gus is going to come in extra handy, and his staff. That is important having a staff that’s been together and know each other through thick and thin, been through all the twists and turns and every which way this scheme has been attacked and you see it because there’s only so many ways to attack this scheme.

“You see them all, you see them the way they disguise it and and dress it up and they get to the same place, but allowing a player like Abram to play fast and to understand his gaps and to see the same looks week in and week out and weekend and week out and understand.”